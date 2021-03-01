B. Riley Comments on Zynex, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zynex in a report issued on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Zynex stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. Zynex has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $504.44 million, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 156.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter worth $127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 21.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zynex by 15.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

