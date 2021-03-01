B. Riley Weighs in on Medifast, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Medifast in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MED. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of MED opened at $252.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $279.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.16.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

