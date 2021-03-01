B. Riley Weighs in on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SOI. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.22.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.36 million, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 376.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 243,092 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $1,974,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 230,967 shares during the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

