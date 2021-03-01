B. Riley Weighs in on The Joint Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Joint in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Joint’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JYNT. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of JYNT opened at $39.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $558.97 million, a PE ratio of 147.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in The Joint by 0.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Joint by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Joint by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Joint by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

