Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Badger DAO has a market cap of $114.83 million and approximately $40.05 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $49.54 or 0.00100099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.00519410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00076955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00056608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00076728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.87 or 0.00452369 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

