Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,436 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $67,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 280.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after buying an additional 3,322,279 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 272,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,534. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.