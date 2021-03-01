Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Balchem worth $26,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,463,000 after acquiring an additional 155,400 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 357,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Balchem by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $119.36 on Monday. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.57 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens raised Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

