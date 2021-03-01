Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $251.63

Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.63 ($3.29) and traded as high as GBX 282.40 ($3.69). Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) shares last traded at GBX 282.40 ($3.69), with a volume of 1,042,874 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.63.

About Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

