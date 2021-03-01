Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,473,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Ball worth $230,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,281.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,052 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,306 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $85.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

