Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading 7.1% Higher

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares traded up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.79. 5,331,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 7,396,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.95 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

