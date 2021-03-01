Banano Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and $19,314.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.24 or 0.00508004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00073420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00059665 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.00782286 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00029223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,740,219 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.