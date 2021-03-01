BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.78

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.78 and last traded at $66.39, with a volume of 142186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

In other news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,439,054.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $81,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,359 in the last three months. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BancFirst by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 31,909 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

