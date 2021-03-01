Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Banco Comercial Português to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

BPCGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Banco Comercial Português has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

Banco Comercial PortuguÃªs, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

