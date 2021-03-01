Bancroft Fund Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

BCV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.53. 4,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,874. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,705 shares of company stock worth $178,615. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

