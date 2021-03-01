Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,821,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,267 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of America worth $146,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,498,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,675,000 after purchasing an additional 688,252 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.71. 754,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,228,004. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

