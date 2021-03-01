Bank of Hawaii Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,029 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock opened at $65.99 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

