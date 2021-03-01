Bank of Hawaii Increases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

