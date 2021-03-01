Bank of Hawaii Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $204,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $52.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.03, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

