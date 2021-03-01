Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,328.51 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,450.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,144.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,960.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,152.23.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

