Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 314,595 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.78% of Comerica worth $215,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Comerica by 1,276.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 23.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 48.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica stock opened at $68.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.