Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 29,777 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of American Water Works worth $215,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.10.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $141.88 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.61 and its 200 day moving average is $152.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

