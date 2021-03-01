Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 39,570 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $208,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 122,655.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,531 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $216.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.99 and its 200 day moving average is $195.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.