Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,435,806 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 480,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of Citrix Systems worth $186,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,295 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 103,138 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

In other news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $53,186.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,617.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $286,034.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,765.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,894 shares of company stock worth $7,914,638 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $133.58 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.49 and its 200 day moving average is $131.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

