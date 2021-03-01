Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Dover worth $188,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dover by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Dover by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $123.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.08. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

