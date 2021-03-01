Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,270 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.61% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $183,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 336.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK stock opened at $108.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day moving average is $107.69. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.