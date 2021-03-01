Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $180.54 Million Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,076,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Clarivate worth $180,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Clarivate by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,037,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Clarivate by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,781,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,423,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 54,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 46,944 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCC opened at $28.94 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

