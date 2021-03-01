Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $189.25 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of Paycom Software worth $189,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,288,377,000 after acquiring an additional 66,584 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after acquiring an additional 345,217 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 383,268 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,203,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software stock opened at $374.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 132.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.35 and a 200-day moving average of $372.79.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.67.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.