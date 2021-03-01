Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $197.88 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 381,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Equifax worth $197,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.22.

NYSE EFX opened at $161.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $196.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.42 and its 200 day moving average is $169.86.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

