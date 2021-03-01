Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $201.16 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Teradyne worth $201,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at $39,555,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $128.61 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

