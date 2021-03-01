Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $215.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $215,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 533,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,206,000 after purchasing an additional 102,540 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.43 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.