Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 921,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of VeriSign worth $199,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.8% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 9,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 265.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,737 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

VeriSign stock opened at $194.03 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $129,251.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,027,094.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,888 shares in the company, valued at $184,075,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,678 shares of company stock worth $8,151,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

