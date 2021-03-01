Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $220,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $174.84 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

