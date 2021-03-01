Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $229,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL opened at $214.77 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $220.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

