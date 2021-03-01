Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of Pinterest worth $187,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $80.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.91 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $7,279,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $540,208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,670,113 shares of company stock valued at $122,473,289.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

