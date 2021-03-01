Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of Fortinet worth $187,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $2,329,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pritchard Capital cut their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,460.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $168.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.57.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

