Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,306,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 188,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.28% of FLIR Systems worth $188,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 76,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,131,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,600,000 after acquiring an additional 84,200 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 879,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 313,180 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their target price on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $53.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

