Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.24% of Healthpeak Properties worth $202,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

