Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,569 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.17% of Everbridge worth $217,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 339,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the period.

EVBG stock opened at $153.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.50. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total transaction of $468,845.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,095. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

