Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,358 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of MarketAxess worth $213,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after purchasing an additional 118,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,152 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,338 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $555.94 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $541.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total transaction of $2,185,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,750 shares of company stock worth $27,423,638. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

