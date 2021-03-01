Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 131,553 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of D.R. Horton worth $200,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,934 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after buying an additional 1,105,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,149,000 after buying an additional 748,715 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,609,000 after buying an additional 463,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in D.R. Horton by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 817,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after buying an additional 420,247 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $76.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $84.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

