Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,542 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,322,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,542 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.64% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $193,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 931,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

