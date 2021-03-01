Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 387,711 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,458,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387,711 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.27% of The AES worth $198,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The AES by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The AES by 8.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in The AES by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The AES by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in The AES by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

