Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 438,196 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,465,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.47% of Campbell Soup worth $215,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

