Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 81,246 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,246 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of W.W. Grainger worth $183,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.15.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $372.71 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.33 and its 200-day moving average is $380.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

