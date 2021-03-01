Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 837,239 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,397,307 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 837,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.94% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $200,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after buying an additional 358,508 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,848,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,197,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 307,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 189,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $47.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In other news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,953 shares of company stock worth $1,189,794 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

