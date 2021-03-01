Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 890,870 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,873,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 890,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of Delta Air Lines worth $195,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $47.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

