Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,814 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.67% of TransDigm Group worth $224,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG stock opened at $576.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $585.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.88. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $625.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total transaction of $10,498,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Insiders sold a total of 58,700 shares of company stock valued at $34,610,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.