Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.71% of SBA Communications worth $221,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 281.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $327.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $255.13 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,700.75 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.77.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

