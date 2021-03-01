Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,614,818 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Slack Technologies worth $210,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $40.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of -70.57 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $52,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,569.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $2,069,603.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,968.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,785,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.