Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) versus Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bank7 pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank7 has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bank7 and Cambridge Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank7 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bank7 presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.18%. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus price target of $68.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.35%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Bank7.

Risk and Volatility

Bank7 has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank7 and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank7 35.06% 18.89% 2.00% Cambridge Bancorp 16.43% 11.02% 1.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 54.2% of Bank7 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank7 and Cambridge Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank7 $52.99 million 2.81 $8.23 million $1.96 8.41 Cambridge Bancorp $132.74 million 4.06 $25.26 million $6.20 12.53

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Bank7 on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans; and residential real estate loans, mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans, as well as ATM services. It operates nine full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. As of January 27, 2020, the company operated 16 banking offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and wealth management offices in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

